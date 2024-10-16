politics
Live video, updates: Presidents honoring Ethel Kennedy at DC memorial service

The widow of former U.S. Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy died Thursday at the age of 96 after suffering a stroke

By Matt Fortin and Thea DiGiammerino

NBCUniversal

What to Know

The late Ethel Kennedy, widow of former U.S. Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy who became the matriarch of the family's political dynasty, will be honored at a memorial service in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday.

Kennedy died Thursday at the age of 96 after suffering a stroke. She leaves behind the legacy of her lifetime championing humanitarian causes and inspiring generations of her family to take up their own service.

President Joe Biden is set to deliver the eulogy, with former presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton also attending the service at the Cathedral of St. Matthew the Apostle.

The event is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. and is being livestreamed in the video player above.

Cape Cod
