Live video, updates: Presidents honoring Ethel Kennedy at DC memorial service

What to Know Ethel Kennedy, matriarch of the Kennedy family political dynasty, died Thursday at the age of 96

The widow of former U.S. Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy, with whom she had 11 children, Kennedy devoted much of her life to a human rights organization she helped found in her husband's name

A memorial service honoring her life will be held at the Cathedral of St. Matthew the Apostle in Washington, D.C.

President Joe Biden and former Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton will be in attendance and Biden will deliver the eulogy

The late Ethel Kennedy, widow of former U.S. Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy who became the matriarch of the family's political dynasty, will be honored at a memorial service in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday.

Kennedy died Thursday at the age of 96 after suffering a stroke. She leaves behind the legacy of her lifetime championing humanitarian causes and inspiring generations of her family to take up their own service.

President Joe Biden is set to deliver the eulogy, with former presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton also attending the service at the Cathedral of St. Matthew the Apostle.

The event is scheduled to start at 1 p.m.