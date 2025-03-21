Maine

Woman arrested after her boyfriend is found dead at their Maine home

By Asher Klein

A woman has been arrested on a murder charge after her boyfriend was found dead at their home in central Maine on Friday morning, police said.

Heidi Tasker, 38, was taken to a hospital after her arrest in the death of Luke Norris, 41, at their home on Old County Road in Etna, Maine State Police said.

Sheriff's deputies were called to the home about 6:40 a.m. and found Norris dead, police said. Investigators spent the day processing evidence at the scene, leading to Tasker's arrest.

Police didn't say why Tasker is suspected of killing Norris, whose cause and manner of death was being determined by the state medical examiner's office.

Etna is a small town west of Bangor.

