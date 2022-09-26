Evacuation at BU Over Suspicious Package at Administrative Offices

A building on the Boston University campus was being evacuated over a suspicious package, university police confirmed.

The package was reported about 3:28 p.m. at 1 Silber Way, Boston police said. The address houses administrative offices.

The nature of the suspicious package wasn't immediately clear.

Boston University police said the building was being evacuated as a precaution. "We are asking people to avoid the area," they said in a tweet.

BU ALERT: BUPD and Boston Police are investigating a suspicious package at 1 Silber Way and have evacuated the building as a precaution. We are asking people to avoid the area. https://t.co/GcAEvWToto — BU Police Department (@BUPolice) September 26, 2022

NBC10 Boston has reached out to Boston University for more information.

The investigation comes weeks after a package exploded at nearby Northeastern University, though it wasn't immediately clear if there was any connection to Monday's incident.

Investigators have been exploring the possibility the Northeastern explosion may have been a hoax, law enforcement sources later told the NBC10 Boston Investigators.

Northeastern was the target of a bomb threat Thursday, just nine days after a package exploded on campus in what is being investigated as a possible hoax.

This is a developing news story that will be updated when more information is available.