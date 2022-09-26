Local

Boston University

Evacuation at BU Over Suspicious Package at Administrative Offices

Boston University police said the building was being evacuated as a precaution. "We are asking people to avoid the area," they said in a tweet

By Asher Klein

Crowds outside an evacuated building on the Boston University campus Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, after a suspicious package was discovered.
NBC10 Boston

A building on the Boston University campus was being evacuated over a suspicious package, university police confirmed.

The package was reported about 3:28 p.m. at 1 Silber Way, Boston police said. The address houses administrative offices.

The nature of the suspicious package wasn't immediately clear.

Boston University police said the building was being evacuated as a precaution. "We are asking people to avoid the area," they said in a tweet.

NBC10 Boston has reached out to Boston University for more information.

The investigation comes weeks after a package exploded at nearby Northeastern University, though it wasn't immediately clear if there was any connection to Monday's incident.

Investigators have been exploring the possibility the Northeastern explosion may have been a hoax, law enforcement sources later told the NBC10 Boston Investigators.

Northeastern was the target of a bomb threat Thursday, just nine days after a package exploded on campus in what is being investigated as a possible hoax.

This is a developing news story that will be updated when more information is available.

