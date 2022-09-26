Evacuation at BU Over Suspicious Package at Administrative Offices

A building on the Boston University campus was being evacuated over a suspicious package, university police confirmed.
The package was reported about 3:28 p.m. at 1 Silber Way, Boston police said. The address houses administrative offices.
The nature of the suspicious package wasn't immediately clear.
Boston University police said the building was being evacuated as a precaution. "We are asking people to avoid the area," they said in a tweet.
NBC10 Boston has reached out to Boston University for more information.
Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.
Local
In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
The investigation comes weeks after a package exploded at nearby Northeastern University, though it wasn't immediately clear if there was any connection to Monday's incident.
Investigators have been exploring the possibility the Northeastern explosion may have been a hoax, law enforcement sources later told the NBC10 Boston Investigators.
This is a developing news story that will be updated when more information is available.