Local
In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
First Night Boston

Fund Set Up for Contractor Who Died During First Night Boston Preparations

Brandon McSweeney died Saturday morning after a ballast fell from a forklift when he was helping set up for First Night Boston

NBCUniversal, Inc.

A scholarship fund has been set up in memory of a Massachusetts man who died while helping to set up Boston's New Year's Eve celebration.

Brandon McSweeney, 34, was killed after a 3,500-pound ballast fell from a forklift and crashed onto his chest around 10 a.m. Saturday. He had been helping to set up a light tower for First Night Boston at the time.

McSweeney is described by friends and family as a kind, strong man who gave continually to others.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

Patriots 1 hour ago

Patriots All-Decade Team

2 hours ago

The Performances of First Night Boston 2020

His family has established a scholarship fund in his name, setting up a GoFundMe page. As of 8 p.m. Tuesday, more than $52,000 had been raised.

"My heart goes out to the family and friends of the victim in Copley Square this afternoon," Mayor Marty Walsh said in a statement Saturday. "Boston Police are conducting a full investigation into this tragic incident."

"We are deeply saddened by the occurrence and are sending our prayers to the family of the employee," a spokesperson for Conventures, Inc., an event planning company for the celebration, said in a written statement.

This article tagged under:

First Night BostonFirst Night Boston 2020Brandon McSweeney
Local Uniquely Boston Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video NBC10 Boston Digital Originals Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Auto Scene Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink The Scene
Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us