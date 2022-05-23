Everett City Councilor, Communications Official Resign Amid Racism Scandal

An embattled Everett city councilor and the mayor's spokeswoman have resigned following intense backlash over reports they made racist comments.

Mayor Carlo DeMaria announced the resignations of City Councilor Anthony DiPierro and Communications Director Deanna Deveney on the Massachusetts city's Facebook page Monday.

"Recently, we have been faced with inexcusable conduct of elected officials and City employees that violates the public trust. These actions have caused deep pain in our community," DeMaria wrote. "I have spoken to and heard from residents and we all believe that significant, visible action must be taken in order for true healing to begin in Everett."

DeMaria did not say when DiPierro or Deveney would leave their positions.

Residents have spoken out at city council meetings after messages DiPierro sent to city workers, which included memes with racist imagery, surfaced.

"As a woman of color, I have to deal with racist and ignorant people all the time," Janice Lark said during a March city council meeting. "I don't want to hear this stuff by a person who is supposed to be representing my interests in city council."

DiPierro apologized that month amid calls for his resignation.

"I am ashamed, disappointed and embarrassed, but committed to improving," he said in a tweeted statement. DiPierro's Twitter account appeared to have been pulled down on Monday.

The Boston Globe has identified DiPierro as the son of DeMaria's cousin.

In a leaked video reviewed by the Globe, the newspaper reported May 13, DiPierro and Deveney are heard joking about recruiting Black people to dispel allegations of racism.

The video reportedly shows a private Zoom meeting attended by city officials in 2020 or 2021.

The Globe reported that Deveney asked DiPierro to recruit "one of your dark friends" for a political event.

"I don't have a lot of those friends, I'm just saying," DiPierro responded, according to the report.

Deveney reportedly replied, "No problem, we'll find one."

DiPierro did not respond to the Globe's request for comment on the video. Martin Kane, a lawyer representing Deveney, said she would not comment and told the Globe, "Merely the observation of the video … places people at risk for civil and criminal liability."

Previously, Deveney acknowledged to the Globe that she was one of the recipients of a message from DiPierro with a cartoon featuring the N-word. She said she was on a group text thread and did not respond directly to it.

"I do not condone personally nor professionally the use of any racist language," Deveney told the Globe in a statement in March. "I regret being involved in a group text message and not expressing my disdain for the use of that word between two other individuals. This has reminded me of the importance of speaking out when something isn't right."

The Everett City Council has been a subject of heavy public criticism in recent months. Councilor Jimmy Tri Le, who pleaded not guilty to indecent assault and battery charges following allegations he groped a fellow city councilor, also faces calls to resign.

After a court appearance last month, Tri Le sprinted through bushes to avoid NBC10 Boston's Katie Brace as she tried to ask him about the allegations.

"We are coming — coming to replace some of you," one man said at an city council meeting earlier this month.