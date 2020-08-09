Starting on Monday, the City of Everett will require everyone over the age of two to wear a clean face mask or face-covering in all public places amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.
This comes after Gov. Charlie Baker announced the indefinite postponement of the state's reopening due to a rise in coronavirus cases.
Everett Mayor Carlo DeMaria on Saturday announced the mask order in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Public locations include, but are not limited to, parks, businesses, outdoor spaces and all public spaces, according to the statement.
Local
In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
People visiting restaurants are permitted to remove their mask while consuming food or drink, but must wear a mask while entering, exiting or moving about the establishment.
The Everett Police Department, Everett Health Department and Inspectional Services will strictly enforce these guidelines and issue warnings and/or violations those not adhering to the order, the mayor said.
Violators of the ordinance may be fined up to $300 per violation.
The mask order will remain in effect until further notice.