Starting on Monday, the City of Everett will require everyone over the age of two to wear a clean face mask or face-covering in all public places amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

This comes after Gov. Charlie Baker announced the indefinite postponement of the state's reopening due to a rise in coronavirus cases.

Everett Mayor Carlo DeMaria on Saturday announced the mask order in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Public locations include, but are not limited to, parks, businesses, outdoor spaces and all public spaces, according to the statement.

People visiting restaurants are permitted to remove their mask while consuming food or drink, but must wear a mask while entering, exiting or moving about the establishment.

The Everett Police Department, Everett Health Department and Inspectional Services will strictly enforce these guidelines and issue warnings and/or violations those not adhering to the order, the mayor said.

Violators of the ordinance may be fined up to $300 per violation.

The mask order will remain in effect until further notice.