Everett HazMat investigation over report of person dumping drug-making chemicals

A HazMat team was securing a home in Everett, Massachusetts, Monday after someone reported a person disposing of drug-making chemicals around the city, officials said.

The home on Gledhill Avenue is about a block from Everett High School, but posts from the city and first responders on social media said there was no threat to the school. They didn't share more details on the drug-making chemicals that were reported being disposed.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

"A State hazardous materials (HazMat) team in protective gear is on site … in Everett to search and secure the premises in response to reports of an individual disposing of chemicals related to the manufacturing of illicit narcotics at multiple locations around the city," said a Facebook post from the city Monday afternoon. "Everett police and fire currently have the area cordoned off and the public is urged to stay clear of the area until it is rendered safe by first responders. There is no immediate threat to the public and the Everett Public Schools have been notified. There is no further information available at this time."

Everett police said that chemicals discovered in a home on Gledhill Avenue were the focus of the investigation.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

"The streets around the area have been blocked off and the scene is secure, there is no danger to surrounding neighbors and homes," they said in a post.

It wasn't immediately clear if anyone had been arrested or if any chemicals involved in making drugs had been dumped around the city.

Everett firefighters said that, if the area is still blocked off when school is dismissed, students will be told to exit from the front of the building or to head toward Elm Street if they leave from the back of the building, which is on Gledhill Avenue.

NBC10 Boston saw streets cordoned off in the area, as well as a large number of firefighters, police and EMS at the intersection of Gledhill Avenue and Sycamore Street.