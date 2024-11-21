Massachusetts

FBI activity in Everett Thursday morning

FBI Boston said there is no threat to public safety

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

NBC10 Boston/Mark Garfinkel

There was an FBI presence in Everett, Massachusetts, early Thursday, but there's no threat to public safety, according to the agency's Boston field office.

A spokesperson for FBI Boston confirms they are conducting court-authorized activity in the city. Further information could not be shared at this time.

FBI agents were seen at several homes, including on Francis, Ferry and Bradford streets. Everett officers were also on scene, assisting the FBI.

No other details were immediately available.

