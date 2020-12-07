Everett Man Accused of Stealing Packages Left Outside Homes

A Massachusetts man has been arrested after allegedly stealing packages from outside homes.

Police in Arlington say 37-year-old Patrick McLaughlin of Everett was arrested Saturday at the intersection of Stowecroft Road and Columbia Road after a report of a suspicious person in a vehicle.

Authorities said McLaughlin was on drugs and was initially arrested on charges of operating under the influence. But when police were talking to him, they noticed Amazon packages, addressed to various residents of Woburn and Revere, in his vehicle.

In total, 19 packages were found — some opened and others unopened. Bags of clothes and a BB gun were also found in the vehicle, police said.

In addition to the OUI charge, McLaughlin faces 32 counts of receiving stolen property under $1,200 and two counts of receiving stolen property over $1,200.

McLaughlin was scheduled to be arraigned Monday in Cambridge District Court. It was not immediately clear if he had an attorney.