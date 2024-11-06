Everett man arrested after hazmat investigation into dumped drug-making chemicals

A man has been arrested a day after a report of drug-making chemicals being dumped around Everett, Massachusetts, led to a hazmat investigation that shut down a neighborhood.

Crews worked Monday to secure the home on Gledhill Avenue, about a block from Everett High School. Authorities gave limited information that day, but the city said the investigation was "in response to report of an individual disposing chemicals related to the manufacturing of illicit narcotics at multiple locations around the city."

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

On Tuesday, police and Mayor Carlo DeMaria said that 33-year-old Alexander Yaksic of Everett had been arrested on a federal probation warrant, adding that he would be charged with "numerous narcotics-related offenses."

Authorities worked much of the day Monday to remove chemicals from an Everett home.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

Authorities added that police uncovered a lab with ingredients used to make ecstasy.

The investigation began Wednesday with a crash on Wilbur Street, city officials said Tuesday. Police found a substance at the scene, sending it to be analyzed at a crime lab.

Police determined there were no arrestable offenses and no threat to public safety. But Sunday and Monday, police received reports of a person discarding "unknown substances" at multiple locations in Everett.

NBC10 Boston First responders at the intersection of Sycamore Street and Gledhill Avenue Monday, Nov. 4, 2024, amid a hazardous materials investigation.

Monday morning, police searched the Gledhill Avenue home, with fire crews and Inspectional Services workers wearing protective gear as they cleaned and discarded residue.

"At no time was there a threat to the public," the mayor and police said in a press release.

Yaksic is due to be arraigned Wednesday in Malden. It was not immediately clear if he had an attorney.