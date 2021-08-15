Everett Man Arrested in Roxbury Fatal Stabbing

Boston police have arrested the man who they allege stabbed another man to death last weekend in the city's Roxbury neighborhood.

The Boston police homicide unit took Drayvon Robinson, 36, of Everett, into custody around 3:30 p.m. Friday at Boston Police Headquarters in connection with Ricardo Garcia's Aug. 8 stabbing death.

Officers responded to a call for a person stabbed just after 8:30 a.m. last Sunday in the area of Pierson Street and Massachusetts Avenue. Upon arrival, police located Garcia, 34, of Boston, suffering from an apparent stab wound. Garcia was taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries, police said.

A person was stabbed to death in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood.

Homicide detectives investigating Garcia's death identified Robinson as the suspect in the case. Investigators have not revealed a possible motive in the fatal shooting.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The Boston Police Department continues to review the facts and circumstances surrounding this incident. Anyone with information relative to this investigation is asked to contact homicide detectives at 617-343-4470.

Anonymous tips can be provided by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

Anyone who needs emotional support regarding distressing events in Boston's community can contact the Boston Neighborhood Trauma Team at 617-431-0125 or by visiting BPHC.org/trauma.

Robinson is expected to be arraigned in Roxbury District Court at a later date. It's unclear if he's obtained an attorney.