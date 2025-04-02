Everett man charged with racist attack that began at traffic light, police say

A 41-year-old Everett man is facing a number of charges after allegedly assaulting a man and yelling racist slurs at him following an apparent road rage incident.

In a joint announcement from the Middlesex District Attorney's Office and the Everett Police Department, authorities said that John Thomas McNeil is facing charges of assault and battery to intimidate based on race, a civil rights violation, reckless operation of a motor vehicle and operating with a suspended license.

Police said that McNeil and the victim of the case were stopped at a red light on Route 16 on March 16 — McNeil was said to not have moved when the light turned green, and the victim beeped his horn.

Authorities alleged that McNeil responded to the beep by following the victim, driving aggressively and blocking him from entering his driveway. That's when McNeil allegedly got out of his car, yelled racist slurs and assaulted the victim, police said.

"In this case the defendant is alleged to have taken a horn beep in traffic as justification for a pursuit, a barrage of racial slurs and an assault," DA Marian Ryan said. "Such random violence, especially when coupled with hate, is extraordinarily dangerous, to individuals and to our communities."

McNeil was arraigned in Malden District Court Tuesday and was set a bail of $500. He is expected to appear in court next on May 28.