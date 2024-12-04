26-year-old shot in Everett

A 26-year-old was shot in Everett, Massachusetts, early Wednesday morning, according to police who say they do not believe this was a random incident.

Everett police were called to Oliver Street just before 5 a.m. for a report of shots fired, and arrived to find both the suspect and victim had fled the scene, but the caller was able to give officers information about the incident.

Police were then notified by Cambridge Health Alliance in Cambridge that there was a gunshot victim there with non-life threatening injuries. Officers responded to the hospital and took a statement from the victim, police said.

The victim's name is being withheld at this time, with police identifying them only as a 26-year-old Everett resident.

No arrests have been announced, however police say there is no ongoing threat to the neighborhood or city.

An investigation is active and ongoing.