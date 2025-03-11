Fall out in Everett over Inspector General report into mayor's bonus payments

The City of Everett remains at odds after an investigation found that Mayor Carlo DeMaria was overpaid $180,000 — an error that the mayor insists was not his fault.

On Monday night, city councilors unanimously voted that they have no confidence in him.

While their vote has no legal effect, it's a clear indication of where the city council's head is at following the report from the Massachusetts Inspector General.

The report was release last month, and stated that the city overpaid DeMaria by $180,000 over a five-year span after he "and his administration misapplied the mayoral longevity ordinance."

Tuesday night's special meeting got heated with residents outraged.

The investigation also said that DeMaria's office concealed the payments from city council and the public.

DeMario was first elected mayor back in 2007. He's been at the center of controversy for the last couple years, but after that report came out, city council last week voted for him to repay the bonus money.

Council has also voted to eliminate longevity bonuses for elected officials, advance a measure to set term limits for the office of mayor and to conduct an audit on the city's finances.

"The residents of Everett deserve proactive, responsive leadership that prioritizes the issues most important to our community, not political theatrics," the mayor said in a statement on social media in response to the vote. "As Mayor, I have consistently worked to find solutions and drive positive change for Everett, while members of the City Council have focused on agenda items that are irrelevant to the real needs of residents."

The dispute over funds dates back to 2016, when the city council approved an ordinance paying the mayor a longevity bonus. Before it passed, Shapiro found, a revision was made in its language: Instead of saying the mayor would receive $10,000 "after each completed full term as mayor," it was amended to read "for each completed full term as mayor."