Everett mayor under fresh scrutiny over use of city funds

Embattled Everett Mayor Carlo DeMaria is facing new questions about excessive longevity payments and how city funds were spent on his behalf, the Boston Globe reports.

A report released in February revealed that DeMaria was paid $180,000 more than he was supposed to be over the course of several years in the form of "longevity pay."

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

DeMaria was first elected in 2007 and in 2016, the city council passed an ordinance providing the mayor with a longevity bonus. The council said they thought they were agreeing to pay the mayor an annual bonus of $10,000. But an investigation by the state inspector general found that a tweak to the language instead paid out $10,000 "for each completed full term as mayor." The investigation also alleged that DeMaria intentionally concealed these larger payments.

DeMaria has denied any wrongdoing and called the inspector general's conclusions "flawed." But earlier this month, the city council voted that DeMaria would have to pay back the excess money. They also voted "no confidence" in the mayor.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

The city council is expected to vote Monday night to ask the Massachusetts State Ethics Commission to look into the city’s payments to lawyers for DeMaria, according to the Globe. This stems from a question of conflict of interest over whether the mayor may have misused some of the city’s legal funds for personal use.

DeMaria’s lawyer, who spoke on his behalf during a hearing earlier this month where the council voted he must pay back the money, billed the city $33,000.

But the details surrounding other payments to his firm over the past two years, totaling closer to $45,000 for “additional work” are unclear.

There are also questions about whether payments made to a public relations firm that does work for the city and the mayor - Regan Communications - were all in the greater interest of the city.