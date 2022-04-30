Everett Police Ask for Help Finding Missing Woman, 64

Police in Everett, Massachusetts, are asking for the public's help locating a missing 64-year-old woman.

Esther Yisrael was last seen around 3 p.m. Saturday at the Meadows Park on Tufts Avenue in Everett, police said. She is originally from Boston's Dorchester neighborhood.

Yisrael was last seen wearing a green coat, a black vest over a jacket, sneakers and blue jeans. Although Yisrael is 64 years old, her family describes her as much younger looking, police say.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Everett Police Department at 617-387-1217.