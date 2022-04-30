Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
everett

Everett Police Ask for Help Finding Missing Woman, 64

Esther Yisrael was last seen around 3 p.m. Saturday at the Meadows Park on Tufts Avenue in Everett, police said

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

Police in Everett, Massachusetts, are asking for the public's help locating a missing 64-year-old woman.

Esther Yisrael was last seen around 3 p.m. Saturday at the Meadows Park on Tufts Avenue in Everett, police said. She is originally from Boston's Dorchester neighborhood.

Yisrael was last seen wearing a green coat, a black vest over a jacket, sneakers and blue jeans. Although Yisrael is 64 years old, her family describes her as much younger looking, police say.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Everett Police Department at 617-387-1217.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

This article tagged under:

everettMassachusettsmissing personEverett policeesther yisrael
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us