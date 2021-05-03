Everett Police Share Photos of Man Wanted for Vandalizing Church

Police are attempting to identify a man wanted in connection to numerous incidents of vandalism in Everett, Massachusetts, including one at a local church last week.

Everett police released two photos Monday and say the man in the pictures is suspected of vandalizing multiple times, including an incident at Zion Baptist Ministries in the early morning hours on April 29.

Last Thursday, a large wooden cross that stood outside the church was uprooted and left in an adjacent yard, according to Bishop Robert G. Brown. The church’s office manager called police after she noticed that the cross was missing when she came into work, Brown said.

The bishop said he had “a feeling of disbelief that somebody would actually do that.”

Authorities have been investigating the vandalism at the church -- which has a largely Black congregation -- as a possible hate crime.

The incident left Everett Mayor Carlo DeMaria outraged.

“This was not an accident but a hate crime against Zion Ministries and their community,” the mayor said on social media. “As mayor, I’m repulsed and distraught that someone would intentionally vandalize a religious organization in our community. There is absolutely no room for any hate in Everett.”

The mayor reiterated the following day that there is no room for hate in the Everett community.

"I have complete faith and trust that the EPD will find who did this horrible act and ensure justice is served," DeMaria said.

Investigators ask anyone who recognizes the individual in the photos or has information about the incident to call the Everett Police Department at 617-389-5063.

Everett and state police are investigating.

The Associated Press contributed to this report