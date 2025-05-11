Everett

1 hurt, 2 charged after shooting in Everett

By Thea DiGiammerino

Everett police arrested a man tied to a shooting on Gledhill Avenue on Sunday, May 11, 2025.
One person was taken to the hospital and two others charged after a shooting in Everett, Massachusetts, early Sunday.

Everett police said it happened around 5 a.m. on Gledhill Avenue. The victim, who was not publicly identified, was treated on scene and taken to the hospital, where he is currently listed in stable condition, according to police.

Two men - identified as Oscar Alvarez Miranda, 22 of Everett and Jostin Alvardo Flores, 18, were arrested on assault and weapons charges. They are expected to be arraigned Monday in Malden District Court.

Police say there is no immediate threat to the public.

The case remains under investigation.

