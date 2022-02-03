Everett Warehouse Fire Was Intentionally Set, Police Believe; Reward Offered

Massachusetts State Police believe a large fire last month at an Everett warehouse was set intentionally.

The fire broke out Jan. 23 in a large factory building on Norman Street that was under demolition. It was empty at the time. A nearby parking garage and a telephone pole also caught fire, prompting crews to cut power to the area.

State police said Thursday night that its investigative unit for fires and explosions is asking for the public's help to find the person responsible.

The State Police Fire and Explosion Investigation is seeking the public's assistance in determining who was responsible for setting a large fire on the night of Jan. 23 at 69 Norman St., Everett. Please review and share this bulletin and call the listed number w/ any information. pic.twitter.com/k3qMSfc5Ht — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) February 4, 2022

A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered, police said, asking anyone with information to call 1-800-682-9229.

A hazardous materials team was called over concerns about potential chemicals in the building.

UPDATE: Everett’s deputy fire chief says the state hazmat team was called in to make sure there were no chemicals left in the building that was scheduled for demolition. He says firefighters are putting out hot spots, and that the fire is still smoldering. @NBC10Boston @NECN pic.twitter.com/XeOQv7AirP — Kirsten Glavin (@kirstenglavin) January 24, 2022

“There was chemicals that used to be kept there and was in the process of being demoed. We were concerned about what could have possibly been in there," Deputy Fire Chief Lawrence Cardinale said at the time of the fire. "It was our understanding that this place has been vacated of all of that equipment but we didn’t take any chances for the public safety.”

Firefighters put out a large fire that spread to several buildings in an industrial park overnight in Everett, Massachusetts.