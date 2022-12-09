‘Everything They Do Is Love': Nurse, Hospital Praise Baby Goats' Therapeutic Traits

On this, there is no reason to kid — Adriana Lopes is right at home with her four pet goats.

Lopes, an emergency room nurse at Holy Family Hospital in Haverhill, Massachusetts, is touting the animals' stress-relieving qualities.

"Goats were never in my future vision in life," she said.

It all started with a night out on the town for Lopes and her friends. She says the next morning, she woke up to see that at some point during the night before, she had purchased a baby goat.

Even Lopes' boyfriend, Sean Faren is trying to figure out how all this happened.

"I had to break it to my boyfriend that I had put a deposit on a goat, and that is not an easy thing to break to them," she said.

These goats, in their festive sweaters, have become more than just pets due to their uncanny ability to calm.

"Everything they do is full of love, and they make people laugh," Lopes said.

The goats quickly became a favorite at Holy Family Hospital, providing a quick respite for hard-working nurses and doctors who work with Lopes.

"They have become more therapeutic than I ever thought they would," Faren said.

The hospital says it is heartwarming to see.

"In these challenging times, and particularly during the holiday season, it is so important to be mindful of each other's emotional wellbeing," Christine Basil, chief nursing officer for Holy Family Hospital, said in a statement. "This spirit of teamwork and support among our staff is part of what makes Holy Family Hospital such a special place."

Lopes says the goats are also increasingly receiving requests for home visits and birthday parties.

"After a week, I knew I loved them," Lopes said.