Everything You Need to Know About Massachusetts College Reopening Plans

Plans differ greatly from school to school due to the coronavirus pandemic

By Nelson Hsu, Engineering Healthcare Innovations, Dan Stein and Marc Fortier

A worker from Boston University's maintenance department carries a bottle of sanitizer
AP Photo/Charles Krupa

The coronavirus pandemic has completely changed how colleges are approaching the 2020-2021 academic year.

Plans differ greatly from school to school, with some planning entirely remote learning with no students on campus, some going remote with campus open and others deciding to hold at least some form of in-person classes.

Testing will be part of the new normal on most campuses, and move-in days are being staggered to keep from having too many people arriving at once.

NBC10 Boston and Engineering Healthcare Innovations built a map of all the colleges and universities in Massachusetts. Please check back frequently for the most up-to-date plans.

