Everything you need to know about this year's Boston Pride Parade and Festival

Pride Month begins this week, and the Boston Pride for the People Parade and Festival is just over a week away.

You can watch the parade live on Saturday, June 8, from 11 a.m. to noon on NECN, NBC Sports Boston, Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra and all of our digital and streaming platforms. A special broadcast will also air that night at 7 on NBC10 Boston.

Here's everything you need to know about Pride Month in Boston:

Boston Pride for the People parade details

According to Boston Pride for the People, the purpose of the Pride parade is to commemorate the brave LGBTQ+ people who risked their safety to advocate for the lives and humanity of LGBTQ+ people, to celebrate the richness and complexity of LGBTQ+ community, and to continue to advocate for equity and inclusion for LGBTQ+ people, especially those who face intersecting forms of oppression.

The parade starts at 11 a.m., but all parade participants should plan to be in place by 9 a.m. The staging area for marching contingents is along Boylston Street, between Dartmouth Street and Massachusetts Avenue. Some side streets will be used as well. Registration for the parade is now closed.

The planned route is very similar to the route the parade has taken in prior years. It begins on Boylston Street in Copley Square, proceeds through the South End via Clarendon and Tremont Street, returns to Boylston Street via Berkeley Street and continues to the Boston Common at Charles Street.

The parade will take place rain or shine.

How to watch Boston's Pride Parade on TV and streaming

The Boston Pride for the People Parade will air live from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. on NECN, NBC Sports Boston and Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra and on our streaming channels, including Peacock, Roku and Samsung TV. It will also be livestreamed on nbc10boston.com, necn.com and telemundonuevainglaterra.com. The parade will be rebroadcast on NBC10 Boston from 7-8 p.m.

Boston Pride for the People Festival

The Boston Pride for the People Festival will be held on the Boston Common immediately following the parade.

Main stage entertainment begins at 12 p.m. A 21-plus Block Party will also be held from 2-8 p.m. at City Hall Plaza, with dancing, beer, wine and vendors.

Transportation

Due to the parade, many streets will be closed, which in turn increases traffic congestion. It is recommended that extra time be factored into plans to drive to event sites, including those using ride-share services such as Uber and Lyft. There will be limited parking in nearby parking garages on the day of the event.

The City of Boston will close the roads on/near the parade route starting early Saturday morning. Parking near the Parade route and Festival locations will be extremely limited. Everyone is strongly encouraged to take public transportation to event sites. If you do not live near an MBTA station, consider parking at a station away from the event area and taking the bus or train to your destination.