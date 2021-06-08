Everything You Need to Know About Visiting Boston This Summer

As Massachusetts continues to emerge from the pandemic, the city of Boston is sure to attract more tourists this summer. But what travel guidance still remains in effect, and what else do you need to know if you're visiting the city?

Boston's reopening

Boston has fully reopened as of May 29, in alignment with the state's reopening plan.

This means all remaining COVID-19 restrictions, capacity limits for businesses and gathering limits have been lifted. Following CDC guidance, the state’s face covering order has also been rescinded, though face-coverings are still required on public and private transportation systems, at hospitals and other facilities housing vulnerable populations. The Commonwealth's State of Emergency will end on June 15.

Travel advisory

The state's travel order transitioned to a travel advisory on March 22. That means all visitors entering Massachusetts, including returning residents, are advised to quarantine for 10 days upon their arrival. Travelers in the following categories are exempt from this quarantine advisory:

Travelers who have received a negative COVID-19 result on a test administered not more than 72 hours prior to their arrival in Massachusetts. Travelers may also test out of the quarantine advisory after arrival in Massachusetts, as long as they quarantine until receiving a negative test result.

Anyone who is entering Massachusetts for fewer than 24 hours

Anyone who is returning to Massachusetts after being out of the State for fewer than 24 hours

Workers who enter Massachusetts to perform critical infrastructure functions (as specified by the Federal Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency) during required commuting to or from work and while at work.

Travelers who are fully vaccinated (i.e. who have received two doses of either the Moderna or Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines OR who have received a single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, 14 days or more ago) and who do not have symptoms.

All travelers are encouraged to consult and follow the CDC’s guidelines and requirements for travel.

Some tourist attractions may still be closed due to COVID-19. Reach out to specific sites to learn about how they are handling the situation. Many sites are offering virtual experiences.

City services

Boston City Hall reopened to the public by appointment only for a fourth day each week on Monday, June 7. In addition to Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday, residents can now make in-person appointments on Monday as well. Check the latest status of City departments here. City Hall will be open to the public five days a week starting July 12, and appointments won't be needed for in-person services.

The Central Library in Copley Square has reopened for limited in-person services. On June 14, those services will be expanded, and all branch libraries not currently under reconstruction are planned to reopen. Check the Boston Public Library reopening website for more information.

Boston Center for Youth & Families is increasing its youth programming to align with the Reopening Massachusetts plan. This will allow for the expansion of programs for children and youth, including arts and crafts, fitness classes, and game nights. BCYF will also offer summer day programs at several centers.

