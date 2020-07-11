A former Alabama police officer who was accused of human trafficking was arrested in Hampton, New Hampshire, on Friday night after fleeing an arrest warrant, authorities said.

Joshua Matthew Davidson, 30, was arrested on human trafficking and kidnapping charges, according to a news release from the U.S. Marshals Saturday. He had three outstanding warrants for his arrest issued in Dallas County, Alabama, on suspicion of human trafficking, kidnapping and sodomy.

Davidson was arrested without incident at an apartment complex on C Street in Hampton. He was then transferred to Rockingham County Jail in Brentwood, where he was processed and held without bail, the Marshals said.

Davidson was a fugitive. He had agreed to surrender to law enforcement in Alabama after the warrants for his arrest were issued on June 25, according to the agency. But instead of turning himself in, he fled, and was tracked to New Hampshire.

"This arrest is another great example of the network of investigators of the U.S. Marshals Service that spans the country and the globe." U.S. Marshal Nick Willard said in a statement. "Fugitive cases evolve rapidly and our task force is able to respond equally as quickly to ensure that we can safely take these accused violent fugitives off the streets."

Davidson's first court appearance will be in Hampton District Court on Monday, according to the agency, and if Davidson waives extradition, he will be sent back to Alabama for further proceedings.

It wasn't immediately clear if Davidson had an attorney who could answer to the charges.