Ex-Boston Cop Charged With Assaulting Law Enforcement During Jan. 6 Capitol Attack

A former Boston police K-9 officer was arrested Thursday on felony and misdemeanor charges, including assaulting a law enforcement officer during the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, according to the FBI.

Joseph R. Fisher was taken into custody at his home in Plymouth, Massachusetts, the agency said.

He faces eight charges in all, including obstruction of law enforcement during civil disorder, assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers or employees, and additional charges for disorderly or violent acts on Capitol grounds.

According to NBC News, a current Boston police officer who knows Fisher identified him after surveillance images of him were found. Cell phone records also showed that Fisher was inside the Capitol on Jan. 6.

The FBI cited one video that shows Fisher throwing a chair at an officer who was chasing after another rioter.

"Investigators verified with the U.S. Capitol Police that the Victim physically assaulted by Fisher is a U.S. Capitol Police officer and obtained the Victim’s identity," an FBI affidavit said. "Investigators subsequently interviewed the Victim, who positively identified himself as the officer in the yellow vest, and recalled being hit with a chair. At the time of the interview, the Victim was unable to recall who had hit him with the chair or the specifics of the altercation with Fisher."

About 1,000 people have now been charged in connection with the Jan. 6 attack, including 22 from the Greater Boston area.

More to come.