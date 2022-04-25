Ex-Boston Police Union President Charged With Child Rape Expected to Change Plea

A former head of Boston's police union facing a total of 33 charges in connection with the rape and abuse of six children over various periods of time beginning in the 1990s will appear in court Monday for a potential change of plea in his pending criminal case.

The Suffolk District Attorney's Office said Patrick Rose will appear in Suffolk Superior Court around 11 a.m. for a potential change of plea. He pleaded not guilty when he appeared in court in 2020 and his lawyer said he maintained his innocence.

Rose, 68, a former Boston police officer and president of the Boston Police Patrolmen's Association, was arrested on child sex charges in August of 2020 stemming from allegations that he sexually assaulted a young relative starting when she was 7.

The victim, now a teenager, told police the assaults continued for five years, until she turned 12. Rose allegedly touched her inappropriately and asked her to perform sexual acts on him in his West Roxbury home.

Rose was later charged with the rape and abuse of five other children. Prosecutors said most of the charges date back to the 1990s, but at least one was within the last two years.

Despite evidence that Boston Police Officer Patrick Rose sexually assaulted a 12-year-old child, he was never fired from the department. Details released by Mayor Kim Janey Tuesday stem from a 1995 criminal complaint.

Rose was allowed to remain on the force for years despite sufficient evidence found by internal investigators supporting allegations that he sexually assaulted a minor, according to documents released by the city last year.

The internal affairs file was ordered released by acting Mayor Kim Janey after The Boston Globe reported that Rose had been able to keep his badge despite a criminal complaint in 1995 for sexual assault on a 12-year-old child.

The criminal complaint was eventually dropped, but the department's Internal Affairs Division concluded there was enough evidence to support the allegations, according to the documents. Then-Boston Police Commissioner Paul F. Evans was notified in a June 1996 memo of the results of the probe.

Rose had been relieved of his weapon and placed on administrative duty, but was returned to full duty after an attorney for the Boston Police Patrolmen's Association wrote to the commissioner in October 1997 and threatened to file a grievance, according to the documents.

A city review of the Rose investigation led to a series of recommendations for keeping the department transparent. Among the changes recommended by the Office of Police Accountability and Transparancy were starting investigations into officers charged with crimes within 48 hours and creating clear guidance for how officers should be punished.