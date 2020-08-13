Local

Ex-Boston Police Union President Due in Court on Child Sex Charges

Former police union president Patrick Rose is set to be arraigned Thursday in West Roxbury District Court

By Staff Reports

Boston police union president Pat Rose testifying on body cameras in 2016
Jessica Rinaldi/The Boston Globe via Getty Images, File

Pat Rose, the former president of the Boston Police Patrolmen's Association, is due in court Thursday, a day after being arrested on child sex charges.

Rose, a retired Boston police officer, is set to be arraigned in West Roxbury District Court on charges of indecent assault and battery on a child under 14, according to a source with knowledge of the investigation.

A representative for the Police Patrolmen's Association president didn't have a statement in response to the arrest, noting Rose was retired and no longer associated with the organization.

Boston police didn't have a comment when reached by NBC10 Boston.

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh said in a statement he was “deeply disturbed by these horrific allegations, which must be investigated to the fullest extent of the law.”

Pat Rose, the former head of the Boston Police Patrolmen's Association, is being charged with indecent assault and battery on a child under 14, according to sources.

