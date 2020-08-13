Ex-Boston Police Union President Due in Court on Child Sex Charges

Pat Rose, the former president of the Boston Police Patrolmen's Association, is due in court Thursday, a day after being arrested on child sex charges.
Rose, a retired Boston police officer, is set to be arraigned in West Roxbury District Court on charges of indecent assault and battery on a child under 14, according to a source with knowledge of the investigation.
A representative for the Police Patrolmen's Association president didn't have a statement in response to the arrest, noting Rose was retired and no longer associated with the organization.
Boston police didn't have a comment when reached by NBC10 Boston.
Boston Mayor Marty Walsh said in a statement he was “deeply disturbed by these horrific allegations, which must be investigated to the fullest extent of the law.”