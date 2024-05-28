Ex-Boston teacher had yearlong, explicit relationship with teen, feds say

A former Boston teacher has been arrested on federal charges for allegedly possessing child sexual abuse images stemming from an online relationship with a 15-year-old.

Carter Peaseley, 40, of Quincy, was arrested Thursday, the U.S. Attorney's Office in Massachusetts said Tuesday. He is charged with the possession and receipt of child pornography.

Peaseley has worked as a teacher at the John D. O'Bryant School of Mathematics and Science and at the Match Charter School, both in Boston, authorities said. O'Bryant is in Roxbury while Match has an elementary school in Hyde Park, a middle school in Jamaica Plain and a high school in Allston.

Prosecutors say Peaseley was involved in an online relationship with the minor for about a year. He allegedly indicated plans to visit the victim.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

"Peaseley allegedly instructed the minor not to save his texts and suggested they should use a different platform. It is further alleged that Peaseley and the minor exchanged photographs which included sexually explicit photos of the minor," the U.S. Attorney's Office wrote.

Court documents allege that nearly 250 images of child sexual abuse material were found in searches of Peaseley's phone and computer.

Federal prosecutors said Peaseley was released after his arrest, with conditions prohibiting unsupervised contact with children and requiring him to adhere to a curfew and GPS monitoring.

No further information was immediately released.