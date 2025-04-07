Ex-employee arrested for stabbing former boss at Vermont restaurant

Police arrested a man on Saturday night after he allegedly stabbed his former employer at a restaurant in Vermont.

According to state police, 32-year-old Jozef Eller, who used to work at Café Provence in Brandon, entered the building around 4:30 p.m. Saturday and stabbed 71-year-old chef and owner Robert Barral. Eller then fled the scene, driving north on Route 7 in his Ford F-150 pickup.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Police said they located Eller in Rochester around 10:10 p.m. and arrested him without further incident. He was ordered held without bail on charges of attempted second-degree murder and for violating a no trespassing order. He was scheduled for arraignment at 12:30 p.m. on Monday in Vermont Superior Court in Rutland.

Barral was taken to the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington, where he was in stable condition late Saturday.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

No further details about the incident have been released.