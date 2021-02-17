Local

BOSTON

Ex-FBI Agent Linked to Whitey Bulger to Be Released From Prison

The Florida Commission on Offender Review voted 2-1 Wednesday in favor of releasing John Connolly, who has cancer and is believed to have less than a year to live

By Alanna Durkin Richer, Associated Press

Getty Images

A former FBI agent convicted of second-degree murder for leaking information to Boston gangster James Whitey Bulger that led to the 1982 shooting death of a gambling executive can be released from prison on medical grounds, officials ruled Wednesday.

The Florida Commission on Offender Review voted 2-1 in favor of releasing John Connolly, who has cancer and advanced diabetes and is believed to have less than a year to live.

Connolly, who was Bulger’s FBI handler, was convicted in 2008 over the killing of World Jai Alai President John Callahan in Fort Lauderdale in 1982. Connolly tipped Bulger and another gangster, Stephen “The Rifleman” Flemmi, that Callahan was about to implicate the gang in another killing, authorities said.

Connolly is currently being held at the Reception and Medical Center in Lake Butler, Florida. He is expected to be released either Friday or Monday and will head directly to the Boca Raton Cancer Center for inpatient care, according to his attorney.

EXCLUSIVE: ‘Hunting Whitey’ Authors on How New Bulger Book Came Together

Connolly also served nearly 10 years in prison after being convicted in 2002 of racketeering and obstruction of justice for protecting members of Bulger’s Winter Hill Gang from prosecution and tipping them about informants in their ranks. Connolly and Bulger’s relationship helped inspire the 2006 Martin Scorsese film, “The Departed.”

Bulger, who spent 16 years as one of America’s most wanted men before being arrested in California in 2011, was killed in federal prison in West Virginia in 2018.

This article tagged under:

BOSTONWhitey Bulgerjohn connollyThe Departed
