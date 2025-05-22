Ex-Harvard morgue manager pleads guilty in stolen human remains case

The former manager of Harvard Medical School's morgue has pleaded guilty to his involvement in a nationwide scheme involving the purchase and sale of human remains stolen from Harvard and a mortuary in Arkansas, the U.S. Department of Justice said Thursday.

Cedric Lodge, 57, was accused of letting buyers come into the morgue to pick out body parts for sale. He would then steal parts of donated cadavers like brains, skin and bones and take them to his home in Goffstown, New Hampshire and work with his wife, Denise Lodge, to ship them to buyers through the mail. This was done without the knowledge or permission of the donors, donors' families or his employer, prosecutors said.

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The remains stolen by Cedric Lodge were taken to locations in Salem, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Pennsylvania, and some were resold for further profit.

Cedric Lodge was arrested on five charges back in 2023 and had been attempting to fight the allegations. His lawyer had even filed a motion in March to dismiss the charges against him. He ultimately pleaded guilty to interstate transport of stolen human remains, which carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison and a fine of $250,000. The plea agreement was first announced last month.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Former Harvard morgue manager Cedric Lodge, 57, of Goffstown, New Hampshire, has filed a plea agreement with prosecutors in federal court two years after his arrest. Follow NBC10 Boston: https://instagram.com/nbc10boston https://tiktok.com/@nbc10boston https://facebook.com/NBC10Boston https://twitter.com/NBC10Boston https://bsky.app/profile/nbcboston.com

Denise Lodge previously accepted a plea deal of her own, in which she also agreed to plead guilty to a federal charge of interstate transport of stolen goods for shipping stolen human body parts, including hands, feet, and heads to buyers. She is awaiting sentencing.

Denise Lodge’s attorney said in February 2024 that her client's husband “was doing this and she just kind of went along with it.” She said ”what happened here is wrong" but no one lost money and the matter was "more of a moral and ethical dilemma ... than a criminal case.”

Lawyers for Harvard and families of anatomical donors who may have had body parts stolen from the medical school's morgue argued in a Boston court Friday over whether Massachusetts law means the university is liable. Follow NBC10 Boston on... Instagram: instagram.com/nbc10boston TikTok: tiktok.com/@nbc10boston Facebook: facebook.com/NBC10Boston X: twitter.com/NBC10Boston

The body part-stealing scheme stretched from 2018 to early 2023, according to a complaint filed in federal court in Scranton, Pennsylvania. Investigators have identified several others involved in the network who have pleaded guilty in their cases.

Bodies donated to Harvard Medical School are used for education, teaching or research purposes. Once they are no longer needed, the cadavers are usually cremated and the ashes are returned to the donor’s family or buried in a cemetery.

The panel of experts hired by Harvard is making several recommendations, saying the medical school's morgue needs more oversight, including clearer systems in place for tracking specimens, adding surveillance cameras and better training of staff. But an attorney representing the families affected say the report sheds little light on howthis could happen.

The Associated Press contributed to this report