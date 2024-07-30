Ex-Lawrence High School basketball coach facing federal charges tied to sex assault allegations

The former men’s basketball coach at Lawrence High School who was accused of sexually assaulting a female high school student back in 2022 is facing federal charges in connection with the case.

Jesus Moore, 35, was indicted in federal court in New Hampshire for allegedly transporting a former student to New Hampshire to engage in unlawful sexual conduct. He is accused of taking the student over state lines on March 7, 2022.

Moore turned himself into authorities and appeared in federal court in Concord on Monday, according to the U.S. Attorney's office for New Hampshire. He was released on conditions.

The former coach was previously charged with aggravated felonious sexual assault after a woman came forward accusing him of assaulting her when she was a high school student.



Police in Manchester, New Hampshire said they were notified by Lawrence police about an alleged sexual assault that had taken place in Manchester. Lawrence police had been approached about the sexual assault by SafeSport, an independent nonprofit that focuses on abuse prevention, education and accountability in the sports community.

Through their investigation, Manchester police said they learned that Moore, a basketball coach at Lawrence High School, had arranged for a female student to get a ride to Manchester, given her alcohol and sexually assaulted her at a Manchester motel.

The assault happened in 2022 and the victim was a minor at the time, police said.

Resources for victims of sexual assault are available through the National Sexual Violence Resources Center and the National Sexual Assault Telephone Hotline at 800-656-4673, and Massachusetts provides this list of statewide and resources for sexual assault survivors.

According to The Eagle-Tribune newspaper, Moore was named basketball coach at Lawrence High School in 2018. He had previously worked as a physical education teacher at Lawrence's Oliver Middle School. He was a basketball and a football star at Lawrence High School, graduating from the school in 2007.