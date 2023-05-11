Local

Ex-NH Charity Director Gambled Away Thousands of Embezzled Funds, Feds Say

Kyle Fisher allegedly created fake documents and changed the charity's accounting records and then gambled much of the money away at the MGM Springfield casino

By Asher Klein

The former executive director of a New Hampshire charity has been charged with embezzling nearly $250,000 from it, then gambling away much of the money at a Massachusetts casino.

Kyle Fisher, a 42-year-old now living in North Carolina, took over $230,000 from the Lebanon-based charity he ran through unauthorized checks to himself as well as PayPal transfers to his bank account between February 2021 and September 2022, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of New Hampshire.

Fisher allegedly created fake documents and changed the charity's accounting records and then gambled much of the money away at the MGM Springfield casino. Prosecutors didn't identify the charity.

Following an FBI investigation, Fisher was indicted on four counts of wire fraud, prosecutors said. He'll face those charges in federal court; it wasn't immediately clear if he had an attorney who could speak to the charges.

