Former Northeastern University admissions counselor pleads guilty to child porn charges

A former Northeastern University admissions counselor pleaded guilty to child pornography charges, federal prosecutors announced Thursday.

Beau Christopher Benson, of Boston's Dorchester neighborhood, pleaded guilty to receiving child sexual abuse material obtained via Zoom chat rooms, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

Benson is scheduled to be sentenced on July 8. He was arrested in November 2023.

Benson took part in Zoom video chat rooms to share and view child sexual abuse material in April of last year, prosecutors said, and recorded his participation in the chat rooms and saved the recordings to his social media account.

The recordings, said prosecutors, featured child sexual abuse material and conversations between Benson and others about the abusive images. About 15 video files were saved in his Dropbox. They showed children who appeared to be about 2 to 4 years old, prosecutors said.

Benson faces a minimum sentence of five years and up to 20 years in federal prison, at least five years and up to a lifetime of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.