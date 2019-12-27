Local
Salvatore DiMasi

Ex-Speaker DiMasi Fails in Latest Attempt to Register as Lobbyist

Salvatore DiMasi was denied an application to register as a lobbyist because of his conviction on federal corruption charges

Former Massachusetts House Speaker Salvatore DiMasi has lost an appeal to a decision barring him from registering as a Beacon Hill lobbyist.

DiMasi was denied an application to register as a lobbyist because of his conviction on federal corruption charges.

A lawyer for the 74-year-old Democrat had argued that a state law restricting anyone convicted of a state felony from becoming a lobbyist shouldn't apply to DiMasi because DiMasi was convicted of federal charges.

The hearing officer on Thursday denied DiMasi's appeal saying he could not agree with what he called the "narrow interpretation of the law" offered by DiMasi's lawyer.

