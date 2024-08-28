Ex-Stoughton police detective indicted in death of Sandra Birchmore

A former Stoughton, Massachusetts, police detective has been federally indicted in the death of Sandra Birchmore, accused of killing her and then staging her apartment to make it appear she had committed suicide.

Matthew Farwell is accused of having a sexual relationship with Birchmore for several years, including before she was 16 years old, and then killing her sometime after she told him she was pregnant with his child. Federal prosecutors say he did so to prevent her from revealing their relationship and his alleged crimes tied to it.

Birchmore, who was three months pregnant, was found dead in 2021. While her death was originally ruled a suicide, according to the Boston Globe, a pathologist hired by her family found Birchmore's death was in fact a homicide.

According to court documents, Birchmore became pregnant around 2020 and told Farwell he was the father of her child. In January 2021, a friend of Birchmore's allegedly called the Stoughton Police Department to report that Farwell had been having sex with Birchmore.

Then in February 2021, Farwell strangled Birchmore to death and then staged her apartment to make the death look like a suicide, the indictment states. He is accused of killing Birchmore "with malice aforethought, willfully, deliberately maliciously and with premeditation, and with the intent to prevent the communication by any person to law enforcement officer of information relating to the commission or possible commission of a federal offense."

Prosecutors also allege that before her death, Farwell told Birchmore to delete evidence that he had sex with her before her 16th birthday. After her death, he researched how to delete data from his own phone, court documents state.

Farwell met Birchmore when she was a member of the Stoughton Police Explorers Academy, a vocational program designed for youth interested in law enforcement careers. Birchmore started the program in spring 2010, when she was 12, and attended through around 2016. The indictment alleges that Farwell started having sex with Birchmore while she was underage and sometimes did so when he was supposed to be on duty.

Farwell is one of three former Stoughton police officers who were accused of having inappropriate sexual relationships with Birchmore, though only one is accused of starting when she was underage. The other officers have denied the allegations.

Birchmore's family has filed a wrongful death lawsuit.

The case has shined a light on allegations of abuse in the Explorers program. Earlier this year, The Marshall Project said it found at least 193 other allegations of inappropriate behavior from law enforcement, including grooming and sexual abuse, involving the Explorers program in the last 50 years.

The Boy Scouts, which created the program, told The Marshall Project at the time it has been committed to youth safety, and that "appropriate measures" are taken when "a leader in one of our programs has abused a position of trust" hold them accountable.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.