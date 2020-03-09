Ex-Teacher Avoids Jail for Sending Intimate Photos to Teen

A former Massachusetts high school teacher has avoided jail but must register as a sex offender for sending intimate images of herself to one of her 15-year-old students.

Former Nashoba Regional High School math teacher Dorothy Veracka was sentenced Monday after pleading guilty to distributing obscene matter to a minor. Charges of possessing child pornography and posing or exhibiting a child in the state of nudity were dismissed.

Veracka was sentenced to 2 1/2 years in jail, but the sentence was suspended for two years with probation. Her lawyer blamed alcohol use.