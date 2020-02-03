Ex-Walpole Deputy Police Chief Accused of Sexual Assault on Another Officer in Cruiser

A former police officer in Walpole, Massachusetts, is facing sexual assault charges for allegedly inappropriately touching another police officer while she was driving after a night at a restaurant last year.

Christopher Mackenzie was a deputy police chief in Walpole, in the same department as the alleged victim's husband, according to a criminal complaint filed Monday. The victim is a police officer in a nearby town and knew Mackenzie because of her.

The incident happened in May 2019, when Mackenzie met several people at a local restaurant. The victim said it became clear to several people at the party that Mckenzie was "extremely intoxicated," so the decision was made to have someone else drive his department vehicle from the bar, according to the complaint.

During the ride to Mackenzie's home, he allegedly reached over the center console of the vehicle and grabbed the woman's thigh, telling her his wife was away for the weekend.

Immediately after the incident, the woman told another driver who had followed her to Mackenzie's house, as well as her husband, according to the complaint. The allegations reached the police chief in July, and Mackenzie was placed on leave.

According to the complaint, Mackenzie claimed at the time that he didn't remember the ride home and that "booze got the better of him that evening"

The Walpole Police Department declined to talk about the case Monday, citing the ongoing investigation. No one answered the door at Mackenzie's home.

Mackenzie is set to be arraigned in March.