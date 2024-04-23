Massachusetts

Ex-Weymouth police officer accused of punching man in custody 13 times due in court

Justin Chappell faces federal charges and up to 10 years in prison

By Staff Reports

Weymouth Police Department

The former Weymouth, Massachusetts, police officer accused of punching a man while he was in custody is due in court Tuesday.

Justin Chappell resigned from the Weymouth Police Department after being notified he was facing termination for the incident, which occurred on July 2, 2022.

Chappell is accused of punching the man about 13 times "without legal justification" during an arrest.

Bodycam footage of the incident was released last year.

Chappell and other patrolmen responded to a report of an intoxicated man, identified as Donald McAdam, causing a disturbance, according to police reports.

McAdam was allegedly uncooperative, resisted arrest and spit on an officer. 

Once at the cruiser, McAdam, who was handcuffed, appears to resist once again before Chappell punches him repeatedly in the face and head.

Chappell faces federal charges and up to 10 years in prison.

This article tagged under:

MassachusettsWeymouthWeymouth Police Department
