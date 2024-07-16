Ex-Weymouth police officer sentenced for punching man in custody 13 times

The former Weymouth, Massachusetts, police officer who was charged with punching a man while he was in custody was sentenced Tuesday.

Justin Chappell, 43, had pleaded guilty to one federal count of deprivation of rights back in April.

U.S. District Court Judge Allison D. Burroughs sentenced him Tuesday to two years' supervised release, with the first six months to be served in home confinement. He was also ordered to complete 80 hours of community service.

Chappell resigned from the Weymouth Police Department after being notified he was facing termination for the incident, which occurred on July 2, 2022.

He was accused of punching the man about 13 times "without legal justification" during an arrest.

Bodycam footage of the incident was released last year.

Chappell and other patrolmen responded to a report of an intoxicated man, identified as Donald McAdam, causing a disturbance, according to police reports.

McAdam was allegedly uncooperative, resisted arrest and spit on an officer.

Once at the cruiser, McAdam, who was handcuffed, appears to resist once again before Chappell punches him repeatedly in the face and head.