Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Sutton

Excavator Rolls Down Sutton Embankment, Trapping Its Operator

Officials didn't give the exact condition of the operator who was trapped by the heavy machine

By Melissa Buja

A rescue operation after an excavator rolled over in Sutton, Massachusetts
NBC10 Boston

A person had to be rescued in an apparent construction accident Tuesday in Sutton, Massachusetts, fire officials tweeted.

An excavator rolled down a 40-foot embankment and on top of the operator, according to Massachusetts Fire District 7. A technical rescue team was sent to the area to help.

Officials didn't give the exact condition of the operator who was trapped by the heavy machine.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

coronavirus 32 mins ago

As Mass. School Districts Address COVID-19 Cases, 1 Goes Remote Temporarily

coronavirus 2 hours ago

Mass. Confirms 450 More Coronavirus Cases, 8 New Deaths

The Sutton fire officials confirmed the department was on scene at Leland Hill Road, but didn't provide more details. The Leicester Fire Department said it sent a rescue team and an ambulance to assist with a rescue as well.

Footage from the scene showed the excavator on its side under some trees, with several emergency response vehicles parked nearby.

Twenty-five communities makeup Massachusetts Fire District 7 and provide "rapid deployment of resources" during fires, technical rescues, wildfires and other emergency situations, according to their website.

This article tagged under:

Suttonexcavator rollovertechnical rescue
Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us