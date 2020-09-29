A person had to be rescued in an apparent construction accident Tuesday in Sutton, Massachusetts, fire officials tweeted.

An excavator rolled down a 40-foot embankment and on top of the operator, according to Massachusetts Fire District 7. A technical rescue team was sent to the area to help.

Officials didn't give the exact condition of the operator who was trapped by the heavy machine.

The Sutton fire officials confirmed the department was on scene at Leland Hill Road, but didn't provide more details. The Leicester Fire Department said it sent a rescue team and an ambulance to assist with a rescue as well.

Footage from the scene showed the excavator on its side under some trees, with several emergency response vehicles parked nearby.

Twenty-five communities makeup Massachusetts Fire District 7 and provide "rapid deployment of resources" during fires, technical rescues, wildfires and other emergency situations, according to their website.