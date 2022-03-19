Excavator Successfully Pulled out From Hingham Harbor

It took a whole day and a side of terrible rainy weather, but this excavator is finally out of the harbor.

Earlier NBC Boston reported about a an excavator that ended up in the water in Hingham, Massachusetts, resulting in a oil spill out into the harbor.

Crews had been spending early hours of a murky Saturday morning in the rain trying to pull out the excavator from the harbor, until the low tide remains.

Additional excavators were brought into the scene to help dig out the original as before the high tide arrived as well as a crane was also on a barge in the water, to keep it from sinking any further.

Many local residents have been watching the excavation process on the scene are shocked about the situation.

“I heard it on the scanner so I said why don’t I just check this out. Because when I heard they had to notify the coast guard I said oh ok, there’s something going on," said Hingham resident, Larry McNamara. "So I had gone to the ship yard and when I didn’t see it there I came over here and I saw there was a front end loader in the water.”

The crew were finally able to pull out the excavator and are now working to move the excavator back away from the shoreline and clear the area.