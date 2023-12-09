Excitement building for Army-Navy game at Gillette Stadium

Saturday will be a historic day at Gillette Stadium as it’s the first time ever the Army-Navy game will be played on that field in more than 100 years.

The first game was played in 1890. Then in 1926, Army-Navy was the first game played at the newly renamed soldier field in Chicago.

In the 1963 matchup, instant replay was used for the first time in America, and the year 1972 was the debut of the commander-in-chief trophy.

Throughout the years, the game has been played in Pennsylvania, New York, Maryland, New Jersey, Illinois and California.

Now they’re facing off in Foxboro for the very first time. Gillette Stadium is all decked out for the occasion from the field to the scoreboard. Kickoff for the 124th historic matchup is at 3 p.m. The Navy leads the series with 14 straight wins from 2002 to 2015 but the Army cadets are heating up, winning five of the last seven games.

Tickets for last week’s Patriots game were as low as $5 but the cheapest ticket you can get to this one on stub hub right now is $300 and the average is about twice that.

