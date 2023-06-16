Exclusive: Odin Lloyd's mother speaks 10 years after he was killed by Aaron Hernandez

Editor's note: This weekend marks 10 years since Odin Lloyd was gunned down by New England Patriots player Aaron Hernandez. In an exclusive sit-down interview, NBC10 Boston's Latoyia Edwards spoke with Lloyd's mother about his last words to her and life after her son's death.

With her son's semi-pro football jersey as a backdrop, Ursula Ward tells his story so that no one will forget him.

"He was the love of my life," she said. "He was always a smiler. Every time you see him, all you see is his pink gum."

That winning smile and outgoing personality made Odin Lloyd a friend to many -- including Aaron Hernandez.

The former Patriots tight end was convicted of shooting Lloyd to death on June 17, 2013.

Ward remembers the last words her son said as he exited her home to meet up with Hernandez on that fateful day.

“He said, 'Ma you look so beautiful. I love those colors on you.' The hardest thing for me is that’s the last thing I was going to hear from my baby, you know. I say to anyone that comes around me all the time -- always make sure you tell your kids how much you love them, before they leave the house, look at them from the head to the toes, because you never know if that’s the last time you will see them."

During the high-profile murder trial, people got to know Ward, and many were stunned by her call for forgiveness after Hernandez was found guilty. He later took his own life in prison.

"I do forgive him," Ward said. "And when I saw the thing of the suicide, I thought, 'I pray to God he made peace with you before he did what he did.' That's the first thing that came out of my mouth."

It's been 10 years since Lloyd was murdered and laid to rest at Oaklawn Cemetery in Roslindale. His mother still visits his gravesite nearly every day.

"Ten years was a struggle," she said. "When I say struggle, it's when I watch my grandkids coming into the world and he's not part of it. It hurts. To see my three boys, none of them have met him."

Ward said she receives strength to keep going from her tight-knit family, community service, and strong faith. She honors her son's memory by feeding the homeless every Saturday morning.

She said that her family plans to host a cookout this weekend to commemorate the 10-year anniversary of Lloyd's death.