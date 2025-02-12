New Hampshire

Elderly woman found dead at NH home was killed, police say; no arrests announced

Janet Risneill Kelsen was found to have died from blunt head trauma, in what was a homicide, police announced

By Asher Klein

Exeter Police

The 88-year-old woman found dead at her home in Exeter, New Hampshire, on Sunday has been identified, and she was found to have been slain, authorities said Wednesday.

No arrests have been announced amid the ongoing investigation into who killed the woman, identified by state and local police as Janet Risneill Kelsen. But there was on known threat to the general public.

Her body was found in her Front Street home, and a medical examiner found she died from blunt head trauma, in what was a homicide, authorities said.

Police didn't have more information to share as of Wednesday, citing the integrity of their investigation

They had said on Tuesday in announcing the death investigation that they were speaking with other people who live in the house.

This article tagged under:

New HampshireCrime and Courts
