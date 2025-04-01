New Hampshire

NH State Police assisting investigation in Exeter; schools reportedly locked down

Local public schools, as well as Phillips Exeter Academy, were on lockdown amid the investigation, according to the Portsmouth Herald, which reported a heavy police presence on Epping Road for an unknown reason

By Asher Klein and Marc Fortier

Police are conducting an investigation in Exeter, New Hampshire, on Tuesday, officials confirmed, though immediate details were scarce.

A New Hampshire State Police representative said the agency was helping Exeter police with the investigation, but referred further questions to local police.

NBC10 Boston has reached out to Exeter police for information.

NBC10 Boston has reached out to Phillips Exeter and the Exeter school district, SAU 16, for more information.

