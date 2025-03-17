Exhibit commemorating start of the Revolutionary War set to open in Mass.

When it comes to Massachusetts, few things stir up more pride than the state’s ties to American history.

The 250th anniversary of the start of the American Revolution is soon to give way to a nationwide 250th celebration next year. The Bay State will play its part come 2026, but Secretary of the Commonwealth Bill Galvin and others are focused on the here and now with an exhibit titled "Upon Such Ground: Massachusetts and the Birth of the Revolution.”

“The exhibition is about what led up to the fight for freedom and democracy,” Galvin said. “It explains that this wasn’t a whim, the colonists didn’t suddenly decide we don’t like begin part of the British Empire anymore, it has more to do with their individual liberties.”

But gathering and protecting history is no easy task.

“These are originals but the facsimiles will go into their place,” said former Executive Director of the Massachusetts State Archives Michael Comeau, “But they’re all cited so any member of the public who comes in and sees something of interest and wants to see the original, these are public records without restriction.”

It's work that Galvin and Comeau say is a testament to Massachusetts.

“History is important to us,” said Galvin.

“There was an appreciation, an understanding, a necessity of preserving the public record,” Comeau added.

The exhibit officially opens at the Commonwealth Museum on March 18 and will remain open through June 17 at the Commonwealth Museum.