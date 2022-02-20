Expect More Mild Temps in Coming Days; 60s Possible Wednesday

High pressure provided us with a decent day Sunday with seasonably cold temperatures and a good amount of sunshine. That same high pressure system will shift east off the eastern seaboard and turn our winds more out of the southwest tonight and provide the area with milder temperatures in the days to come.

As a matter of fact, by Wednesday we may be chasing some more record highs with forecast temps well into the 60s across southern New England!

We’ll see clouds on the increase Sunday night. It won’t be as cold as winds out of the south usher in milder temps. It’ll be a bit breezy as well with southwest winds gusting over 20s late. Lows will be in the mid to upper 20s south, nudging up a bit late, mid teens to mid 20s north.

President’s Day will be mild with a mixture of clouds and sun along with a southwest wind gusting over 20 at times. Highs reach the low 50s south (mid to upper 40s south coast and Cape), upper 40s north, cooler across the higher terrain.

Another mild day is on tap Tuesday with rain showers developing during the day from west to east and continuing into Tuesday night as low pressure approaches from the west and tracks through northern New England Tuesday night.

We could see mixed precipitation northern New Hampshire into central and northern Maine early Tuesday night, but there should be enough of a mild push to change all precipitation to rain during the night Tuesday.

Spring Fever will be in full force Wednesday as high temperatures climb well into the 60s south (50s north), possibly challenging some record highs!

A cold front passing through the region late Wednesday will switch out the unseasonably mild airmass with seasonable air Thursday with high temperatures coming back down to reality.

Another system looks to bring wintry precipitation to the area Thursday night and Friday. Right now it’s too tough to call where the rain/snow line will be setting, but we’ll be ironing out that portion of the forecast as we get closer to the event!

In the meantime, enjoy the mild weather!