Experts making the case for leaving the leaves

With spooky season coming to a close, you might wonder if your yard scared the neighbors — not from decorations, but from all those piles of unraked leaves.

If raking feels daunting, a biodiversity expert suggests leaving the leaves might be better for your yard's health.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

"You're left with better soil health, and you don't have to spend much time tending to it in the spring, because this layer of leaves has protected the soil," said Ankit Singh, an assistant extension professor at UMaine who focuses on sustainable agriculture and ornamental horticulture.

This natural blanket prevents erosion, adds organic nutrients, and even provides winter shelter for pollinators.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

Whether raking leaves away or leaving them be, Singh says to keep a sharp eye on ticks.

For residents like Mike Pomposelli in Needham, Massachusetts, holding onto the natural look is part of what makes fall festive.

"I let them all come down through Halloween," Pomposelli said.

Singh advises homeowners to clear high-traffic areas, like sidewalks and patios, while leaving other parts of the yard untouched.

Pomposelli embraces the natural decor, particularly during Halloween.

"I definitely let them all kind of come down through Halloween," he said. "I have too many memories of going up to people's houses in the leaves, costumes on."

You can get more information on the pros and cons from the U.S. Department of Agriculture here.