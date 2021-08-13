Experts Warn to Stay Hydrated in Day 3 of Dangerous Heat

Physicians are urging people to stay hydrated and drink plenty of water as the region enters a third day of oppressive heat and humidity -- marking an official heat wave.

Heat stress on the body can be cumulative, day after day, particularly for those without air conditioning whose bodies never really get to recuperate with warm and sticky nights.

Coming off a night where the heat index in Boston only slipped below 80 degrees for a couple of predawn hours and with a day predicted to deliver highs in the middle 90s with widespread heat index values of 100 to 106 degrees, another warm and uncomfortable night Thursday night will only exacerbate the problem.

Common symptoms of dehydration include feeling thirsty, tired, light headed and not being able to urinate, emergency room doctors from the Cleveland Clinic said.

In more extreme cases, a person may have a rapid heartbeat, low blood pressure and sunken eyes. People experiencing these symptoms should seek immediate medical attention, experts said.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Young children are most susceptible to dehydration because they cannot ask for fluids, so it is important to remind them to drink water as well.

Folks were at South Boston's Carson Beach Thursday evening, trying to keep cool and stay hydrated. An air quality alert is also a possibility today.